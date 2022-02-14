Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Short Interest Update

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the January 15th total of 219,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $12.46. The company had a trading volume of 224,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,455. Danone has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

