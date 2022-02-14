Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. Takes $512,000 Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 0.1% of Cyrus Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

Shares of MLCO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.08. 19,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,275,104. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.