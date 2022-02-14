CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.59.

CVS Health stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $92.71. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

