CVS Health Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for CVS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $104.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.71. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.02 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

