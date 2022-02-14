CVI Holdings LLC Takes Position in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Agrico Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RICO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agrico Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Agrico Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RICO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.08. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05. Agrico Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Agrico Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Agrico Acquisition Corp. is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

