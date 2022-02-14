CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 437,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 22.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of MVST traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. 3,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,300. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Microvast Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

