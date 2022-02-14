CVI Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,091,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,738,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,660,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

GIW stock remained flat at $$9.96 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,067. GigInternational1 Inc has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW).

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.