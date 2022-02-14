CVI Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 125,000 HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HHGCU. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in HHG Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the third quarter worth $1,230,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the third quarter worth $1,335,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HHG Capital in the third quarter worth $1,281,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital during the third quarter worth $1,128,000.

Get HHG Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HHGCU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.34. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,800. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.52. HHG Capital Corp has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $11.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HHG Capital Corp (NASDAQ:HHGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for HHG Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HHG Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.