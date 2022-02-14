CVI Holdings LLC Buys New Position in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,604,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000.
Shares of PPHPU stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,671. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.49.
