CVI Holdings LLC Buys 56,606 Shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

CVI Holdings LLC increased its stake in EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,606 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in EJF Acquisition were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $27,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition in the third quarter worth $90,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new position in EJF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

EJF Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,155. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

