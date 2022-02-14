CVI Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK)

CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPK Acquisition during the third quarter worth $377,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SPK Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in SPK Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,717,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPK Acquisition alerts:

SPK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. SPK Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

SPK Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. SPK Acquisition Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPK Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SPK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPK Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPK Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.