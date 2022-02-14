Cushing Asset Management LP Sells 206,160 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Cushing Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 206,160 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 4.1% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cushing Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.24% of Pembina Pipeline worth $42,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of PBA stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,776. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.58, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -829.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.