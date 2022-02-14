Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 135,000 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,911 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

NYSE FTAI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,190. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

