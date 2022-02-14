Cushing Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,845 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 478,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 30.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,285,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 298,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,480,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,225,000 after purchasing an additional 74,644 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

Devon Energy stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.21. 131,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,555. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

