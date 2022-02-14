Cushing Asset Management LP Buys 230,970 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,970 shares during the quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP owned about 0.39% of NuStar Energy worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,126,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $206,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 189,311 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,162,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 427,205 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 516,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 454,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 85,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

NS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,741. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.52.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -116.79%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

