Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

NYSE CFR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,210. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day moving average is $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In other news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

