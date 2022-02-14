Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,044 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 143,092 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.33 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,427 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI increased their price target on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

