Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,084 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 46,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $9,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Tapestry by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 606,963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169,421 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 482,770 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 120,218 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

