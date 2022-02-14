Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $276.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $230.89 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.16.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

