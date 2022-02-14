Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 66.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,383 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

ONEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.