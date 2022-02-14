Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 66.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 559,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,383 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $11,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ONEM opened at $11.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.