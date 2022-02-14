Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441,834 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

