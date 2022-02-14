Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 130,562 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 199.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,562 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $10,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

