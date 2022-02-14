Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 114.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 164,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,973 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.