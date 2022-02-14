CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.440-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $60.48. 3,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,752. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.