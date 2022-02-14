Crown Market Capitalization Hits $973,674.06 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Crown has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $973,674.06 and approximately $420.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,916.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.71 or 0.00772256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00218045 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00022746 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,035,801 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

