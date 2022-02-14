Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211,983 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown were worth $49,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 62,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Crown by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 90,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $116.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day moving average of $107.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $118.97.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

