Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRTO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Criteo alerts:

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

CRTO stock remained flat at $$31.16 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 15,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. Criteo has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.