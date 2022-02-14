Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) by 3,566.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cricut were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $200,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,380,418 shares of company stock valued at $30,276,364 and have sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

Cricut stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

