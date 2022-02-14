Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEQP traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.13. 15,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,345. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 3.23. Crestwood Equity Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.