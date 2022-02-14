Credit Suisse Group Raises WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $195.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WEX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $171.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in WEX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.