Credit Suisse Group Raises Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $150.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average of $139.31. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

