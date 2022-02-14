Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REMX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $105.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.18. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $126.01.

