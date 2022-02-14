Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $8,922,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 138,748 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $3,634,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $3,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.58.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

