Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 150,000 X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 373,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 57,879 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 219,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 289.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 45,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDEF opened at $24.58 on Monday. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

