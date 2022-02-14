Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,653 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,481,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,821,000 after buying an additional 165,793 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NYSE:MWA opened at $12.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

