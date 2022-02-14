Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 412,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $135,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.61.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $347.07. The company had a trading volume of 56,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $362.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

