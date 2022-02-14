Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,804 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.7% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $84,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $201.00. 12,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,234. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $187.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

