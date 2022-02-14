Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 6,804 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 1.7% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $84,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.
CB stock traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $201.00. 12,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,234. The stock has a market cap of $86.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.68 and a 200-day moving average of $187.63. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.07 and a 1-year high of $211.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.
In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.
About Chubb
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
