Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 42,102 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,102 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $24,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 851.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,271,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,360 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,068,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after buying an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $30.07. 77,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $31.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

