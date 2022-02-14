Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 23,566 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cardinal Health worth $64,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $51.87. 8,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,007. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.