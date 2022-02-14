Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $97.78 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 508,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,712 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.0% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $97,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $164.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,559. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.