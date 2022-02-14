Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $50.28 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,804 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $50,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 62.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 42,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 379,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.41. 65,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429,048. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

