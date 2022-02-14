Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,838 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,509,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APAM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,410. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 167.44% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

