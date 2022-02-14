Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

T traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,516,219. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

