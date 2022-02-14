CPMG Inc Grows Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CPMG Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.7% of CPMG Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CPMG Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.88. 1,412,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,826,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

