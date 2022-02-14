CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CVU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 175 shares.
About CPI Aerostructures
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.