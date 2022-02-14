Cowen (COWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Cowen to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Cowen stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. Cowen has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.
In related news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
About Cowen
Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.
