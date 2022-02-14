Cowen (COWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Cowen to post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cowen stock opened at $30.34 on Monday. Cowen has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97.

Get Cowen alerts:

In related news, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $358,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COWN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 68,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 28.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after buying an additional 57,635 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 24.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.