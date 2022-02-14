Cowbird Capital LP Sells 300,396 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Cowbird Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,396 shares during the period. Anaplan comprises approximately 2.4% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $744,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $3,676,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 20.6% during the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 18.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth $2,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,036,467. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $46.66. 9,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,972. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average of $55.13. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

