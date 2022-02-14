Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Loop Capital

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

COUR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coursera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.12.

COUR opened at $19.70 on Friday. Coursera has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 32.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,446 shares of company stock worth $3,098,357 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

