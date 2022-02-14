Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,887,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,087,989 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Coty were worth $38,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $287,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COTY stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

