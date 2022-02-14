Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

Shares of COST stock opened at $509.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.28. The company has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

